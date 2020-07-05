1/1
Shirley Lois Henricksen
Shirley L. Henricksen, age 97, of Elmhurst, formerly of Sun City West, AZ, founder of Henricksen Office Furniture, passed away peacefully June 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence M. Henricksen for over 74 years; loving mother of Raymond L. (Donna) Henricksen and Lois J. (Stephen) McPartlin; cherished grandmother of S. Scott, Christopher, Ryan, Sarah, Erik and Tait; loving great-grandmother of 14; devoted sister of Helen R. (Robert) Newberg. Funeral services will be private. Interment Arlington Cemetery in Elmhurst, IL. Optional donations to Providence Hospice, 18601 N. Creek Drive, Tinley Park, IL 60477 or a charity of personal choice. For more information please call Elmhurst Community Funeral Home - THE AHLGRIM CHAPEL, 630-834-3515 or www.ElmhurstFH.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
