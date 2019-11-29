|
Shirley Luxenberg Berngard – daughter, sister, wife, mom, grandma, great grandma, retired special needs teacher, lawyer, and a very special gift to many from God -- passed away November 23, 2019 in Boulder, CO. Shirley L was the beloved wife for 59 years of Melvin (deceased in 2008); loving mother of Marty (wife Cheryl - deceased), Steven, and Gary (wife Shirley Ann); devoted grandmother of Samuel Clark (wife Jeni), and Anna Marie; loving great grandmother of Emma Grace and Caleb Roscoe (Clark & Jeni's kids); fond sister of Estelle (husband Jerry - deceased); dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. A funeral service will be held this Sunday, December 1st, 11 AM at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL. Interment private. Donations may be made in memory of Shirley L. Berngard to the Illinois Chapter of the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill (NAMI) on-line at https://namiillinois.networkforgood.com/projects/23325-support-nami-illinois. Alternate contact information for the NAMI Illinois Office is 1010 Lake Street, Oak Park, IL 60301. Direct dial (217) 522-1403 or toll free (800) 346-4572. Call Weinstein & Piser for additional information: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 29, 2019