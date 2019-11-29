Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Berngard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Luxenberg Berngard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Luxenberg Berngard Obituary
Shirley Luxenberg Berngard – daughter, sister, wife, mom, grandma, great grandma, retired special needs teacher, lawyer, and a very special gift to many from God -- passed away November 23, 2019 in Boulder, CO. Shirley L was the beloved wife for 59 years of Melvin (deceased in 2008); loving mother of Marty (wife Cheryl - deceased), Steven, and Gary (wife Shirley Ann); devoted grandmother of Samuel Clark (wife Jeni), and Anna Marie; loving great grandmother of Emma Grace and Caleb Roscoe (Clark & Jeni's kids); fond sister of Estelle (husband Jerry - deceased); dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. A funeral service will be held this Sunday, December 1st, 11 AM at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL. Interment private. Donations may be made in memory of Shirley L. Berngard to the Illinois Chapter of the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill (NAMI) on-line at https://namiillinois.networkforgood.com/projects/23325-support-nami-illinois. Alternate contact information for the NAMI Illinois Office is 1010 Lake Street, Oak Park, IL 60301. Direct dial (217) 522-1403 or toll free (800) 346-4572. Call Weinstein & Piser for additional information: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
Download Now