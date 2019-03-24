Home

Shirley Lystad nee Schlung, age 96. Longtime resident of Honolulu, Hawaii recently of Steger. Born and raised in Chicago, Shirley was a graduate of New Trier High School. Beloved wife for 44 years of the late Wallace O. Lystad. Cherished mother of Cheryl J. (Thomas) Gipson. Devoted "Nana" of Michele Gipson and Joanne (Maurice) Brady. Loving "Tutu" of her great-grandchildren Wrenna, Mason, Maxwell and Abbey. Sister of Roger (late Deane) Schlung and the late Phyllis (late Donald) Cox. A Celebration of Life will be held at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.) Chicago Heights on Monday March 25th from 3:00 PM until time of service at 7:00 PM. For further information contact 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019
