Shirley M. (Ungs) Hackett
Age 93 formerly of Naperville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020 with her family by her side.

Born April 18, 1927 in Luxemburg, Iowa, Shirley was the daughter of Edward, Sr. and Rita (Lueken) Ungs.

She was raised and educated in Luxemburg, Iowa and following high school, moved to Chicago to attend the University of St. Francis, where she earned a degree in nursing. Shirley was a registered nurse at Resurrection Hospital in Chicago for a number of years, and following retirement volunteered with the Resurrection Hospital Women's Auxiliary for numerous years.

Shirley is survived by her children: Karen Maclean and Dr. John Bokosky; five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Per Shirley's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
