Shirley M. Harty (nee Popp) age 84; beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Anthony, Patrick (Andrea), Helen (Kevin) Bohlig, John (Susan), the late Margaret and Katherine. Dearest grandmother of Alex, Cassie, Krista, Kendall, Kyle, Bryan, Nicole, Sean, Shannon and Ryan. Great-grandmother of Taylor, Ryker, Jacob, Gavin, Ava and Cooper. Devoted sister of Barbara Misialek. Board member of Parkview Management Condo Association, Fifty-year member of Wilmington Recreation Club. Donations to Cooper Bohlig Education Fund appreciated. Private interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For further information RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME, 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com
.