Shirley M. Harty
1936 - 2020
Shirley M. Harty (nee Popp) age 84; beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Anthony, Patrick (Andrea), Helen (Kevin) Bohlig, John (Susan), the late Margaret and Katherine. Dearest grandmother of Alex, Cassie, Krista, Kendall, Kyle, Bryan, Nicole, Sean, Shannon and Ryan. Great-grandmother of Taylor, Ryker, Jacob, Gavin, Ava and Cooper. Devoted sister of Barbara Misialek. Board member of Parkview Management Condo Association, Fifty-year member of Wilmington Recreation Club. Donations to Cooper Bohlig Education Fund appreciated. Private interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For further information RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME, 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Homer Glen
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Memories & Condolences

October 8, 2020
She was a beautiful soul, I will miss her kind smile and our chats outside. Rest in peace Shirley. My prayers and thoughts are with you and your family.
Barbara Buda
Neighbor
October 8, 2020
She was a beautiful woman inside and out I was very fortunate to get to know her she had a daughter who loved her with every fiber of her being rest in peace sweet lady
Paulette Hodkowski
Friend
October 8, 2020
Rest in Peace our Dear Shirley, we love you and you will be so very missed.
minerva McCarthy
Friend
October 8, 2020
Mom, may you rest in peace! My heart is absolutely broken but you are here with me. I hope you are flying high you meet up with every single friend and family member. Also that you are having your horseshoe tournament and playing your dice games. I will love you forever! I am so thankful for 60 years of you being my mother. Cooper will never forget you!!
Helen Bohlig
Mother
October 7, 2020
Our thoughts, prayers and love go to you and your family. The Krug Family
Geralyn Krug
