Shirley M. Huening nee Grow; age 84 of Park Ridge; loving wife of the late Robert C.; beloved mother of Susan(Joshua) Kiem, Sharon(James) Solomon, Steven(Joan) and the late Mark(Nanciann) and Kristine; devoted grandmother of Drew, Alex, Emily, Maddie, Elizabeth, Abby, David, Rob and Jackie; great-grandmother of Sam Rowley; inseparable sister of Joan Dahlquist, Bonnie Kelly and the late Norrine Flaherty; fabulous aunt and cousin of many. Thank you to her special home caregivers for their loving support. Memorials are suggested to Misericordia Home (Ref.# 6022B), 6300 N. Ridge, Chicago, IL 60646 in Shirley's memory. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held a later time. Info: Northlake Funeral Home (L. Zielinski, Director) 708-562-0044 or www.northlakefuneral.com