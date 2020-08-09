1/
Shirley M. Huening
Shirley M. Huening nee Grow; age 84 of Park Ridge; loving wife of the late Robert C.; beloved mother of Susan(Joshua) Kiem, Sharon(James) Solomon, Steven(Joan) and the late Mark(Nanciann) and Kristine; devoted grandmother of Drew, Alex, Emily, Maddie, Elizabeth, Abby, David, Rob and Jackie; great-grandmother of Sam Rowley; inseparable sister of Joan Dahlquist, Bonnie Kelly and the late Norrine Flaherty; fabulous aunt and cousin of many. Thank you to her special home caregivers for their loving support. Memorials are suggested to Misericordia Home (Ref.# 6022B), 6300 N. Ridge, Chicago, IL 60646 in Shirley's memory. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held a later time. Info: Northlake Funeral Home (L. Zielinski, Director) 708-562-0044 or www.northlakefuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
August 6, 2020
Mrs. Shirley Huening was the definition of a wonderful person, sister, mother, grandmother, etc. She was always kind, friendly and sincere to everyone she encountered. She will be missed by everyone that new her. Our deepest sympathy and love to the entire family.
With much love, The Kells Family
Ken, Robin, Jacqueline and Kenny
Robin Kells
Friend
August 4, 2020
Our love to the whole family on the loss of your mom and grandma. She was a great lady. We all loved her so much! Love from Debby, Craig and family
Debby Scheck
Friend
August 3, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Mrs. Huening and all her family and friends.
The Sisters and Residents of Misericordia
