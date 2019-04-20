|
Shirley M. Johnstone, Beloved wife of the late Merrill; loving mother of Christine (the late Gil) Wagner, Larry (Sandy) Johnstone, Thomas (Kim) Johnstone, Margaret (Jim) Mackey, Nancy (Michael) Holland, Suzanne (Steven) Uhrik and Maureen Johnstone; dear grandmother of seven and great grandmother of seven; fond sister of Marge (the late Richard) Hiliger, the lateArthur (Tommy) Johnstone and the late Jack (Doris) Johnstone; She is also survived by her very good friend Sandi Carr. 30+ year volunteer at St. Alexius Medical Center and was an avid seamstress. Visitation Monday 3:00 - 8:00pm at The Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Rd.) Streamwood/Schaumburg. Funeral Tuesday 9:45am to Resurrection Catholic Church. Mass 10:30am. Interment Queen of Heaven. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the American Kidney Association. Info www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or (630)289-8054
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 20, 2019