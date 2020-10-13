Shirley Kaczala (née Matella). Born March 27, 1939, entered Eternal Life on October 8, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Edward and Dorothy Matella. Loving wife of the late Dr. Stanley J. Kaczala. Devoted mother of Sharon (Michael) Parbs and Kari (Richard) Ellery. Adoring grandmother of Ryan and Sydney Parbs and Brooks and Anna Ellery. Dear sister of Pamela (Terry) Kirin and Marcy King. She loved spending time with her family at their summer home near Land O' Lakes, Wisconsin, enjoying both winter and summer activities. She enjoyed traveling, especially get aways to Florida. She was a wonderful friend to many, always looking forward to their next get together. She delighted in her role as "Mama" to her four grandchildren and was so proud of each of their accomplishments. Visitation Thursday, 10:?00 a.m. ?until the time of the Funeral Mass 11:00a.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 301 S. Cottage Grove Ave. Glenwood, IL. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) (708) 841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com