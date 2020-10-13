1/1
Shirley M. Kaczala
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Kaczala (née Matella). Born March 27, 1939, entered Eternal Life on October 8, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Edward and Dorothy Matella. Loving wife of the late Dr. Stanley J. Kaczala. Devoted mother of Sharon (Michael) Parbs and Kari (Richard) Ellery. Adoring grandmother of Ryan and Sydney Parbs and Brooks and Anna Ellery. Dear sister of Pamela (Terry) Kirin and Marcy King. She loved spending time with her family at their summer home near Land O' Lakes, Wisconsin, enjoying both winter and summer activities. She enjoyed traveling, especially get aways to Florida. She was a wonderful friend to many, always looking forward to their next get together. She delighted in her role as "Mama" to her four grandchildren and was so proud of each of their accomplishments. Visitation Thursday, 10:?00 a.m. ?until the time of the Funeral Mass 11:00a.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 301 S. Cottage Grove Ave. Glenwood, IL. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) (708) 841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thornridge Funeral Home - Dolton
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
(708) 841-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 10, 2020
Ellery family,

We are so sorry for your loss and will keep you in our prayers.

Love,
The Perkins family
Friend
October 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Thornridge Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved