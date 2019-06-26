Georgetown, Indiana



Shirley M. Nesbitt, 84, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Villas of Guerin Woods in Georgetown, Indiana. She was born July 15, 1934 in LaPorte, IN the daughter of Ralph Masterson and Mabel Chittenden. She graduated as a registered nurse at Presbyterian St. Luke's in Chicago. She was active in her church and made many friends during her time at The Villas of Guerin Woods. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Thomas J. Nesbitt, Sr. and her sister, Mary Disbrow. She is survived by her sons, Thomas J. Nesbitt, Jr. of Chicago, IL and Timothy Michael Nesbitt of Iola, WI; a daughter, Kathleen Nesbitt of New Albany, IN; two grandchilldren, Thomas J. Nesbitt, III and Jane Nesbitt; five great grandchildren Francesco, Antonio, Liliana Pinto and Thomas Nesbitt and Addison Nesbitt. Her services and burial will be private. The family suggests memorial gifts be made to The Villa of Guerin Woods at 1008 Sister Barbara Way, Georgetown, IN. Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Georgetown, IN are handling the local arrangements.