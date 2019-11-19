|
Shirley M. Stanley, nee Bechtold, age 84, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2019. Shirley was the beloved wife of the late Donald L.; loving mother of Laura (Rob) Ryndak and Donna (Thomas) Persino; dearest daughter of the late Mae, nee MacElroy, Feldscher and the late Emerick Bechtold; cherished grandmother of T. Alexander and Nicholas (Kayleigh) Persino, Kaitlin, Kelsey and Michael (fiancee Georgia Parashos) Ryndak; great grandmother of Lillian Marie Persino; dear sister of Mary Ann Kendrick, Tom Bechtold, Judy (Rick) Lamz and the late Robert Feldscher; beloved sister in-law of the late Betty (the late Ron) Plach and the late Robert (the late Marge) Stanley; fond aunt of many. Shirley was a longtime Girl Scout troop leader, and enjoyed her years of work with infants in daycare. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Girls Scouts of America or Rainbow Hospice would be appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, November 20, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to Immaculate Conception Church in Chicago for Mass at 10:00 a.m. The interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or (708)456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 19, 2019