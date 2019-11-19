Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Chicago, IL
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Maryhill Cemetery
Niles, IL
View Map
Shirley M. Stanley Obituary
Shirley M. Stanley, nee Bechtold, age 84, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2019. Shirley was the beloved wife of the late Donald L.; loving mother of Laura (Rob) Ryndak and Donna (Thomas) Persino; dearest daughter of the late Mae, nee MacElroy, Feldscher and the late Emerick Bechtold; cherished grandmother of T. Alexander and Nicholas (Kayleigh) Persino, Kaitlin, Kelsey and Michael (fiancee Georgia Parashos) Ryndak; great grandmother of Lillian Marie Persino; dear sister of Mary Ann Kendrick, Tom Bechtold, Judy (Rick) Lamz and the late Robert Feldscher; beloved sister in-law of the late Betty (the late Ron) Plach and the late Robert (the late Marge) Stanley; fond aunt of many. Shirley was a longtime Girl Scout troop leader, and enjoyed her years of work with infants in daycare. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Girls Scouts of America or Rainbow Hospice would be appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, November 20, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to Immaculate Conception Church in Chicago for Mass at 10:00 a.m. The interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or (708)456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 19, 2019
