Shirley Mae Blaha, born June 12, 1932, passed away on April 11, 2020. Beloved daughter to the late Mae Stanek and Frank Blaha. Shirley enjoyed and loved life, animals, and jet setting around the globe. She enjoyed a her work at Dove Candies among various other careers. She became an instant friend to everyone who met her. She leaves behind friends and many cousins who remember her loving caring, generous, and thoughtful ways. She always brought a laugh with her love. Just waiting for Shirley's comeback, which she was known for. Right words-Right time. Shirley will be greatly missed, like a light gone out for all who knew and loved her. Interment Private.





