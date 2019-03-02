|
|
Shirley Marie Lickteig, nee Higgie, formerly of Chicago, age 95. Beloved wife of the late Joseph; loving mother of Thomas (Susan) and Mary Pickard; proud grandmother of Amanda, Rachael, Sarah and Ursula; great-grandmother of Briggs, Jacob, Joe, Zach, Addy, Dylan, Betsy, Bernie, Archer and Winston; dear sister of the late Margie and Jack. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. All to meet Monday at Ascension of Our Lord Church, 1S314 Summit, Oak Brook Terrace for 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to , 225 E. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60611 appreciated. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 2, 2019