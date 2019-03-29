Shirley Marx born October 21, 1930, died peacefully on March 25, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was a long-time resident of Wilmette, IL and more recently Chicago,IL. Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt to so many. She will be greatly missed by all. Shirley married the love of her life, Edward M. Marx in 1952. For 43 years, Shirley and Edward worked side by side building New World Van Lines, until Edward passed away in 1995. For many years thereafter, Shirley was the chairman of the board of New WorldVan Lines and worked in organizations that promoted women in leadership. Through hard work and passion, New World Van Lines has just celebrated 100 years in business. Shirley is survived by her children, Dinah (Edward deceased) Stecki, Edward Jr. (Frances) Marx, Michael (Marie Luise), David (Patricia), Janet Marx, Jerome (Lynne) Marx, and Quintin (Olga) Marx. She had 22 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero, Chicago, IL from 2pm-9pm on Sunday, March 31st. Funeral mass will be held Monday, April 1st at 10am at Holy Name Cathedral, 730 N. Wabash, Chicago, IL with visitation from 9am until mass. For funeral information 773-736-3833 or visit Shirley's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary