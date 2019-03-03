|
Shirley McAnaney, age 90, of Northbrook passed away peacefully February 20, 2019. Raised on a farm with 14 brothers and sisters, life in Browerville, MN instilled in her a work ethic she carried the rest of her life. Shirley worked nearly everyday until her 87th birthday - most recently at Sunset Foods in Northbrook. Whether it was taking care of her grandchildren or making delicious meals for family and friends, she was happiest when she was working and involved. Loving mother of Judy (late Joe Warrner), Gary (Dawn), adored grandmother of Kate, Nick, Ali and Quinn and great grandmother of 6. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, in 1975. Visitation on March 9 at 9:30-10:30 with a mass following at Our Lady of the Brook, 3700 Dundee Rd., Northbrook, IL. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Addolorata Villa, 555 McHenry Rd, Wheeling, IL 60090.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019