Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
8:30 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
St Gerald Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Pheifer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley P. Pheifer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley P. Pheifer Obituary
Shirley P. Pheifer nee Corlett. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Pheifer. Loving mother of Bernadette Pheifer, Maureen (Scott) McGrail & Brian (Christina) Pheifer. Cherished grandmother of Carri (Wally) & Daniel Sr. (Megan). Proud great grandmother of Angela & Daniel Jr. Dear sister of Kaye Koubek, Richard (JoAnn) Corlett, & the late Frankie & Millie Corlett, Juanita & Bruno Wanat & Bob & Chris Corlett. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Monday 8:30 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St Gerald Church for Mass at 9:30 am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please take your family out for ice cream in memory of Shirley. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now