Shirley P. Pheifer nee Corlett. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Pheifer. Loving mother of Bernadette Pheifer, Maureen (Scott) McGrail & Brian (Christina) Pheifer. Cherished grandmother of Carri (Wally) & Daniel Sr. (Megan). Proud great grandmother of Angela & Daniel Jr. Dear sister of Kaye Koubek, Richard (JoAnn) Corlett, & the late Frankie & Millie Corlett, Juanita & Bruno Wanat & Bob & Chris Corlett. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Monday 8:30 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St Gerald Church for Mass at 9:30 am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please take your family out for ice cream in memory of Shirley. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 19, 2019