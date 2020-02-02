|
Shirley R. Field, Age 95. Beloved wife of the late Maurice Field. Loving mother of Dr. Aaron (Marcia) Field. Proud grandmother of Maxwell Field. Dear sister of the late Helen (the late Stanley) Bernstein, David Rabinowitz, Esther (the late Gilbert) Magida and Sarah (the late Arnold) Borenstein. Cherished daughter of the late Fannie and Adolph "Abe" Rabinowitz. She will be missed by her numerous nieces and nephews. Services, Monday, 12 Noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Westlawn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , , or the . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
