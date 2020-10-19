1/
Shirley R. Hoffman
1926 - 2020
Shirley Ruth Hoffman (nee Levine) of Northbrook IL, passed away on October 17, 2020. Shirley and her late twin sister, Estelle Richter were born in Brooklyn NY on October 20, 1926. She is survived by her children Irene, Mark (Jackie) and Robin (Julio Martinez). She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Harold, and her late husband Irving Pogofsky. As a lifetime member of Hadassah and Hias, she had unlimited compassion for those less fortunate and in need. A passionate supporter of Israel, Jewish causes, and human rights for all, she was an active member of Beth Shalom Congregation and a founding member of the former Northwest Suburban Jewish Congregation in Morton Grove. She was loved for her caring, warmth and interest in others, and was quickly considered a friend by those who just met her. Her dry humor and feistiness will be missed by all.

Private service and shiva. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hadassah https://www.hadassah.org or the Jewish National Fund www.jnf.org. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: 847-643-1779 or www.shalom2.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
