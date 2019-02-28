|
Shirley R. Holcomb nee Kellerman, 94. Beloved wife of the late Sam D. Holcomb. Devoted mother of Adie (Fred) Gitles, Susan (Dr. Howard) Katz and Judy (Leigh) Rosenberg. Proud grandmother of Megan (David) Bossov, Amy (Dr. Adam) Kessler, Jessica (Rabbi Jeremy) Fine, Jordan (Jennifer) Katz, Adam Katz, Lois (Alan) Mellovitz, David, Carl, Natalie and Claire Rosenberg and the late Molly Louise Rosenberg. Adoring great grandmother of Jonny and Zach Bossov, Annie and Trudy Fine, Maddy and Sloane Katz, Eli, Lola and Gabriel Kessler and the late Gideon Kessler. Dear sister of the late Paula (the late Irwin) Freedkin. Service Sunday 2PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (one block north of Lake Cook Road), Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom. Memorials in her memory to Friends of the Israel Defense Forces, 29 E. Madison St., Chicago, IL 60602, www.fidf.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2019