Shirley Scheinbaum passed away peacefully 5 days short of her 100th birthday. Beloved wife for 54 years of the late Albert Scheinbaum. Loving mother of Marc (Sunnie Gilbert) and Joan (John) Loeb. Devoted daughter of the late Harry and Bertha Weiner. Cherished sister of the late Anne (late Dan) Pulaski of Houston, Texas, the late Dorothy (the late Marvin) Rosmarin, the late Edward Shapiro of Houston,Texas and the late Jerome (the late Adrienne) Weiner. Treasured aunt and friend of many. A beautiful soul, an accomplished artist and the kindest person to grace this earth. A special thank you to Krystyna, Anya and Anna whose great care was so appreciated by us. A private service was held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
