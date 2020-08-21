1/1
Shirley R. Scheinbaum
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Scheinbaum passed away peacefully 5 days short of her 100th birthday. Beloved wife for 54 years of the late Albert Scheinbaum. Loving mother of Marc (Sunnie Gilbert) and Joan (John) Loeb. Devoted daughter of the late Harry and Bertha Weiner. Cherished sister of the late Anne (late Dan) Pulaski of Houston, Texas, the late Dorothy (the late Marvin) Rosmarin, the late Edward Shapiro of Houston,Texas and the late Jerome (the late Adrienne) Weiner. Treasured aunt and friend of many. A beautiful soul, an accomplished artist and the kindest person to grace this earth. A special thank you to Krystyna, Anya and Anna whose great care was so appreciated by us. A private service was held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. For more information: 847-256-5700.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472565700
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved