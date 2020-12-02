(nee Ilg), of Des Plaines, age 85 passed peacefully at home on 11/30/20 surrounded by her children. Born in Chicago and a graduate of Waller High School, Shirley was a proud first generation American and the daughter of immigrant Swiss parents. Married to Bill for 44 years, they were dedicated partners in love and life. Together they were devoted members of St. Paul's United Church of Christ and business partners, as owners of Rieck's Ace Hardware in Park Ridge.
Beyond being a talented pianist and a three time cancer survivor, Shirley will be remembered as a woman of strength who inspired her family to lead hard-working and joy-filled lives. Her fortitude through adversity, acceptance of others and unconditional love guided us all. She lived life on your own terms.
Shirley is survived by her four daughters Susan (Joel) Finkle; Barb (John) Malm; Karen Rieck (Ron Banks); and Linda (Paul) Riportella; 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and many others who called her Grandma.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Paul's UCC at www.spucc.org
or Norman B Barr Camp at www.normanbarrcamp.org
. Join online services on Saturday, December 5th at 11:00 am. at https://www.facebook.com/cooneyfuneralhome/
Friends are also invited to join graveside services at Eden's Memorial Park Cemetery at 2:00 pm. See Cooney Funeral Services at cooneyfuneralhome.com
for details.