(nee Ilg), of Des Plaines, age 85 passed peacefully at home on 11/30/20 surrounded by her children. Born in Chicago and a graduate of Waller High School, Shirley was a proud first generation American and the daughter of immigrant Swiss parents. Married to Bill for 44 years, they were dedicated partners in love and life. Shirley is survived by her four daughters Susan (Joel) Finkle; Barb (John) Malm; Karen Rieck (Ron Banks); and Linda (Paul) Riportella; 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and many others who called her Grandma. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Paul's UCC at spucc.org
or Norman B Barr Camp at normanbarrcamp.org
. Join online services on Saturday, December 5th at 11:00 am at www.spucc.org/streaming
. Friends are also invited to join graveside services at Eden's Memorial Park Cemetery at 2:00 pm. See Cooney Funeral Services at cooneyfuneralhome.com
for details.