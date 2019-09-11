|
Shirley H. Rood passed way September 7, 2019. She was born October 27th, 1926 at Ravenswood Hospital, Chicago. Her family members include the love of her life, her loving husband, the late Ray J. and children: Scott (Jen Ratcliffe), Debbie (Ken Dau), Mark (Terri Medwed), and Lisa (Tom Lesniak). Grandchildren: Ryan (Anna) Dau, Katie (Andrew) Giegler, Mike (Kara) Rood, Clay, Caroline, and Jonathan Lesniak. Great-grandchildren: Olivia, Emma, Evan, and Hailey. Devoted companion of Lucy. Shirley was the daughter of the late Henry and Ann Ayasse, sister of Lois Tolf and the late Betty Pierson. Shirley grew up in Chicago and graduated from Von Stueben High School 1944. She married her high school sweetheart and they enjoyed 67 years of marriage together. In addition to being the world's greatest Mom, Grandma, and GG, Shirley worked in banking, did the accounting for the family business and was an office manager for a mfg. rep. firm. While raising her children she started the first PTA at Frederick Stock School, serving as the president, was Sunday School Superintendent at EPLC as well as a Sunday School teacher, Director of the VBS programs for many years and Bethel Guardian of Jobs Daughters Bethel 103. Her true devotion was to her family, extended family and friends. While traveling to Hunky Dory, most of the USA including Hawaii and Alaska, Europe, South America, Central America, Africa and Asia, her favorite place to be was at "the cottage" in Twin Lakes, WI where her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends gathered for fun in the summer sun and holidays. Shirley was a member of Edison Park Lutheran Church and All Saints Lutheran in Palatine. Visitation Thursday, September 12, 4-8 p.m. at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S Northwest Hwy, Park Ridge and Friday September 13, 9-10 a.m. at Edison Park Lutheran Church, 6626 N Oliphant, Chicago. Funeral Service begins at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to A Better Life For Kids, www.abetterlifeforkids.org or , www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org are appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 11, 2019