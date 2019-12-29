|
|
Shirley Rose Hansen, nee Locashio, of Chicago, IL., passed away peacefully at home on December 25, 2019, with her family gathered around her. She was born on January 24, 1932, and is survived by her loving husband Ronald, to whom she was married for 67 years. She was the loving mother of Rick (Mitchelle), Re'Lynn (Doreen), and John (Julie) Hansen; devoted grandmother to Brian, Stephen (Camy) and Hailee; sister-in-law to Marlene Paladino; first cousin to Cathy McAndrews; and aunt, cousin and friend to many. She is preceded in death by her beloved brother Joseph.
She began a successful business in Lincoln Park (Hansen Realty) along with her husband Ron. She had great adventures with Ron on trips to Mexico, Rio De Janeiro, and New Orleans. She was a music aficionado. She found great joy in having seen Pavarotti, Sinatra, and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga in concert. She practiced Water Tai Chi and loved to sit under her umbrella at the family pool in Lakeside, Michigan to drink iced tea and take the world in.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Cure Alzheimer's Fund (ph: 781-237-3800) https://curealz.org/giving/donate/
Family and Friends will gather for conversation at 10:30 with memorial services at 11:00 a.m., January 2, at St. Viator Parish: 4170 W. Addison, Chicago, IL 60641.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019