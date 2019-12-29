Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northern Illinois Funeral Services Inc.
31632 N. Ellis Drive, Unit 209
Volo, IL 60073
(847) 833-2928
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Viator Parish
4170 W. Addison
Chicago, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Viator Parish
4170 W. Addison
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Hansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Rose Hansen


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Rose Hansen Obituary
Shirley Rose Hansen, nee Locashio, of Chicago, IL., passed away peacefully at home on December 25, 2019, with her family gathered around her. She was born on January 24, 1932, and is survived by her loving husband Ronald, to whom she was married for 67 years. She was the loving mother of Rick (Mitchelle), Re'Lynn (Doreen), and John (Julie) Hansen; devoted grandmother to Brian, Stephen (Camy) and Hailee; sister-in-law to Marlene Paladino; first cousin to Cathy McAndrews; and aunt, cousin and friend to many. She is preceded in death by her beloved brother Joseph.

She began a successful business in Lincoln Park (Hansen Realty) along with her husband Ron. She had great adventures with Ron on trips to Mexico, Rio De Janeiro, and New Orleans. She was a music aficionado. She found great joy in having seen Pavarotti, Sinatra, and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga in concert. She practiced Water Tai Chi and loved to sit under her umbrella at the family pool in Lakeside, Michigan to drink iced tea and take the world in.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Cure Alzheimer's Fund (ph: 781-237-3800) https://curealz.org/giving/donate/

Family and Friends will gather for conversation at 10:30 with memorial services at 11:00 a.m., January 2, at St. Viator Parish: 4170 W. Addison, Chicago, IL 60641.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -