Shirley Rose Higgins age 89 of Wilmette died peacefully on March 16, 2019. Beloved sister of the late James E. Higgins who died on January 2, 2019. Shirley and James were acclaimed adventure, travel and film columnist for the Chicago Tribune and other major publications. Shirley was a four time recipient of the Mark Twain Travel Journalism Award. Both were members of the Heidelberg Society, Heidelberg Germany who recognized her hereditary title as Baroness Von Gruger. Jim and Shirley were leaders in preservation of Illinois Natural Prairie Habitats. They were descendants of Ralph Waldo Emerson and the first settlers of Wilmette, Evanston and those of Northfield who originally named New Trier Township. Visitation Friday March 29, 2019 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Visitation Saturday, March 30, 2019 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at Saint Josephs Church, 1747 Lake Avenue Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment Saint Joseph Cemetery, Wilmette. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Wilmette Historical Society, 609 Ridge Rd, Wilmette, IL 60091 or Padre Pio Foundation of America, 463 Main Street Cromwell, CT 06416. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847 675-1990. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary