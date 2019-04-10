Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Shirley Rotkin Obituary
Shirley Rotkin, nee Berger, age 97. Beloved wife of the late Meyer. Loving mother of Eileen (the late Don) Blitz, Arnold Rotkin and the late Risha Rotkin. Proud grandmother of David Blitz, Sean (Tara) Blitz and Seth Rotkin. Adored great grandmother of Emmy and Beau Blitz. Dear sister of the late Esther (the late Joseph) Hartman and the late Rose (the late Nate)Schreiber. The family is eternally grateful to our devoted and loving caregivers, Slava B. and Slava S. Service Wednesday 2 PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Memorial Park. Memorials in her memory to your favorite food pantry would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2019
