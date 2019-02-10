|
|
Shirley S. Given age 96 of Northbrook. Beloved wife of the late John Terrell Given; loving mother of Susan (the late Harry J.) Bobin, Terry (Sallie) Given, Pam (Neil) Ott, Jan (Bill) Pochis, the late JoAnne (John) Mosele and the late Kimberly Maze-Larson; proud grandmother of Justin (Michelle) and Amber Bobin, Brian and Courtney Given, Brian, Nicole, Lindsey and April Ott, Russell, Grace and Nick Pochis, John Mosele, Emily (Justin) Pahl, Colin Maze and Trevor Larson; great-grandmother of Jacob and Mason Bobin, Connor, Rowan and Easton Pahl and Jackson Tuminaro; dear sister of Audrey (the late Peter) Paulus. Visitation, Saturday February 16, 2019 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service, 11:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 2245 Walters Avenue, Northbrook, IL 60062. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church or Seeds of Grace Christian Child Development Center. Info www.donellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2019