|
|
Shirley Ruth Sachat, Age 97. Loving wife of the late Samuel Sachat. Beloved mother of Marilyn Rose (the late William O'Connell) Sachat, Janet Gail (Roger Dean) Sachat. Dear sister of Jacob Lehrfeld (Valerie) and the late Milton Lehrfeld. Devoted aunt to many nieces and nephews. Fond daughter of the late Rabbi Haskell and Beulah Lehrfeld. Life member of Hadassah. The family acknowledges the loving care provided by her caregivers Eileen Korenberg and Novelita "Bing" Hunter. Graveside service Monday August 5, 1:30 PM at Waldheim Cemetery, (gate 45/46) 1300 South Des Plaines Avenue, Forest Park, In lieu of flowers contributions to Chicago Mitzvah Campaign, 2939 West Touhy Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60645 www.chicagomitzvahcampaign.org or to Hatzalah Chicago. POB 59816, Chicago, Illinois 60659 www.hatzalahchicago.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 5, 2019