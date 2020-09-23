Shirley Sergott

Shirley M. Sergott (nee LaFrey), age 86, passed away September 19, 2020. She is the loving wife of the late Joseph Sergott; cherished sister the late Ruth (the late Frank) Starshak, the late Joan (the late Paul) Nagel, and the late Robert (the late Grace) LaFrey; beloved Aunt to many nieces and nephews.Visitation will be Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 9:00 am until the time of her funeral at 11:00 am at Faith Baptist Church (14841 S. Kedzie; Posen, IL). She will be laid to rest in Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery.