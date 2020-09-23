1/
Shirley Sergott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley M. Sergott (nee LaFrey), age 86, passed away September 19, 2020. She is the loving wife of the late Joseph Sergott; cherished sister the late Ruth (the late Frank) Starshak, the late Joan (the late Paul) Nagel, and the late Robert (the late Grace) LaFrey; beloved Aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 9:00 am until the time of her funeral at 11:00 am at Faith Baptist Church (14841 S. Kedzie; Posen, IL). She will be laid to rest in Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Faith Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Funeral
11:00 AM
Faith Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved