|
|
Shirley Sodikoff, nee Korey, 97. Beloved wife of the late Harry; devoted mother of Gale (Jay) Frank, Robert (Sharon) Sodikoff, and the late Buddy (Bonnie) Sodikoff; cherished grandmother of Lauren (Conrad) Noll, Jordan (Sherli) Frank, Brian (Monica) Sodikoff, Michael (Isabelle) Sodikoff, Dana (Jacob) Ringer, Jamie (Ross) Wabich, and Scott (Abbe), Jeffrey (Sarah), and Darren (Bari) Sodikoff; proud great-grandmother of 21; dear sister of the late Fred Korey and Becky Levine; caring aunt of many nieces and nephews. Private services have been held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , . For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019