Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
For more information about
Shirley Sodikoff
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Sodikoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Sodikoff

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley Sodikoff Obituary
Shirley Sodikoff, nee Korey, 97. Beloved wife of the late Harry; devoted mother of Gale (Jay) Frank, Robert (Sharon) Sodikoff, and the late Buddy (Bonnie) Sodikoff; cherished grandmother of Lauren (Conrad) Noll, Jordan (Sherli) Frank, Brian (Monica) Sodikoff, Michael (Isabelle) Sodikoff, Dana (Jacob) Ringer, Jamie (Ross) Wabich, and Scott (Abbe), Jeffrey (Sarah), and Darren (Bari) Sodikoff; proud great-grandmother of 21; dear sister of the late Fred Korey and Becky Levine; caring aunt of many nieces and nephews. Private services have been held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , . For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
Download Now