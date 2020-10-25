1/1
Shirley Suconik
Body CopyShirley Suconik, nee Shankin died on her 96th birthday; beloved wife of the late Jack Suconik and the late Jack Turovitz; cherished companion of Charles Luner; devoted mother of Tina (Stanley) Birnbaum, Susan (Philip) Moss, and Merle Bates; cherished grandmother of Marya (David) Spangler, Michael (Margaret Heller) Birnbaum, Ben (Rachael) and Rabbi Danny (Rabbi Susan Landau) Moss, Rebecca (Sam) Ketelsen, and Katie (Greg) Meyers; also survived by 11 great grandchildren; dear sister of the late Donald Shankin and the late Adele Schwalb. Services and interment private. Remembrances may be made to PPMD, 401 Hackensack Avenue 9th Flr, Hackensack, NJ 07601 or to Congregation Etz Chaim, 1710 S. Highland Ave., Lombard 60148. Info: Chesed v'Emet Funeral Home, Rudy Lerner, Funeral Director, 847-577-0856, www.chesedvemet.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chesed v'Emet, LLC
847-577-0856
1 entry
October 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
