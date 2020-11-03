1/2
Shirley T. Shechtman
Shirley T. Shechtman nee Tint 96. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Shechtman. Loving mother of Devorah Weitzman, Allen (Stephen Wright) Shechtman and the late Felyce Lewis. Proud grandmother of Joseph Weitzman, Fara (Phil) Alexander, Jeremy Weitzman, Gina Cardelli and Alexa Cardelli. Cherished great grandmother of Ferris Alexander. Dear aunt of Gail Sanders-Luckman and grand aunt of many. Please visit the following link to read an article published in The Chicago Tribune about Shirley on December 23, 2007. https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/ct-xpm-2007-12-23-0712220374-story.html. Shirley went on to continue teaching children with learning disabilities until June 2014 when she retired on her 90th birthday. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Simon Weisental Center, 1399 S. Roxbury Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90035, www.wiesenthal.com, or StandWithUs, P.O. Box 341069, Los Angeles, CA 90034, www.standwithus.com. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 3, 2020.
November 2, 2020
Allen, Stephen and Devorah, we are so very sorry for the loss of Shirley. She was a loving and beautiful person on the inside and the outside. She was an amazing teacher and vocalist, we loved attending her performances! She will be greatly missed by all of us.
Mark and Karen Baich and family
