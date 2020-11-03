Shirley T. Shechtman nee Tint 96. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Shechtman. Loving mother of Devorah Weitzman, Allen (Stephen Wright) Shechtman and the late Felyce Lewis. Proud grandmother of Joseph Weitzman, Fara (Phil) Alexander, Jeremy Weitzman, Gina Cardelli and Alexa Cardelli. Cherished great grandmother of Ferris Alexander. Dear aunt of Gail Sanders-Luckman and grand aunt of many. Please visit the following link to read an article published in The Chicago Tribune about Shirley on December 23, 2007. https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/ct-xpm-2007-12-23-0712220374-story.html
. Shirley went on to continue teaching children with learning disabilities until June 2014 when she retired on her 90th birthday. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Simon Weisental Center, 1399 S. Roxbury Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90035, www.wiesenthal.com
, or StandWithUs, P.O. Box 341069, Los Angeles, CA 90034, www.standwithus.com
. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com