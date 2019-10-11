|
Shirley V. Swulius; age 93, of Countryside; beloved wife of the late Robert J. Swulius; loving mother of Thomas (Kathleen) Swulius & Gail (Paul) Macko; proud grandmother of Peter (Tifany), Matthew, & Michael Swulius, and Emily (Jason) Venckus & Angela Macko; loving Busia of Indira & Adelaine; dear sister of the late Richard Kasper & Max (Geri) Kasper; dear sister-in-law of Jeannine Tabel; aunt of many. Visitation 3 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, October 13 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family & friends will gather at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 4300 S. Oak Park Ave., Stickney on Monday, October 14 for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice; meet at cemetery office at 12 p.m. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 11, 2019