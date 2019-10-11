Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
4300 S. Oak Park Ave
Stickney, IL
View Map
Interment
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Resurrection Cemetery, cemetery office
Justice, IL
View Map
Shirley V. Swulius

Shirley V. Swulius Obituary
Shirley V. Swulius; age 93, of Countryside; beloved wife of the late Robert J. Swulius; loving mother of Thomas (Kathleen) Swulius & Gail (Paul) Macko; proud grandmother of Peter (Tifany), Matthew, & Michael Swulius, and Emily (Jason) Venckus & Angela Macko; loving Busia of Indira & Adelaine; dear sister of the late Richard Kasper & Max (Geri) Kasper; dear sister-in-law of Jeannine Tabel; aunt of many. Visitation 3 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, October 13 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family & friends will gather at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 4300 S. Oak Park Ave., Stickney on Monday, October 14 for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice; meet at cemetery office at 12 p.m. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 11, 2019
