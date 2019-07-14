Shirley Virginia Gerald, age 93, a resident of Coral Gables, FL and a former longtime resident of Northbrook, IL, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019 at her home. She was born on January 2, 1926 in San Francisco, CA. Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, John P. Gerald in 2011, her daughter, Karen Gerald in 2007 and sister, LaVerne in 1944. She is survived by her son, Neil (Virginia) Gerald; her daughter, Marilyn (the late Harry, Sr.) Brautigam; her grandchildren, Harry (Anna) Brautigam, Claire Brautigam, John Douglas (Jessica) Gerald, William (Natasha) Wheaton, Johanna Wheaton, Anna (Jon) Palmer, Matthew Gerald; and her great-grandchildren, Jack, Owen, Enzo, Emilia and Dylan. Shirley Virginia Gerald (nee Skoog) was born in San Francisco in 1926 but was raised and lived most of her life in the Chicago area. The love of her life was her husband, John. They met at a dude ranch in Wisconsin and traveled the world for the next 63 years. Shirley's life revolved around her family: her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her passion was cooking and bringing together her family and friends around the table. No one can rival her Italian meatballs and 'gravy'. She will be remembered for her beauty, grace, humor, passion for cooking, generosity, and unconditional love. Please join the family in celebrating Shirley's life on Sunday, August 4th at Friedrich-Jones & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. Visitation will be held from 3:00 until 5:00 PM and a funeral service will follow at 5:00 PM. Family and friends will process from the funeral home on Monday, August 5, 10:00 AM for the final committal services at North Northfield Cemetery in Northbrook, IL. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Shirley's life, memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Foundation Casa de Luz at www.cdlworld.org Thank you all for your prayers, thoughts, calls and kind words of sympathy. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019