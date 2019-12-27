Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Shirley Westerman, nee Rosenstock, age 93, formerly of Northbrook, IL, passed away Dec. 22, 2019, beloved wife of the late Milton J. Westerman, devoted mother of Leslie Struggles (the late Kirk Struggles) & the late Andy Westerman, loving grandmother of Geoffrey (Ashley) Struggles, great grandmother of Caleb, Nolan, Sloan & Dylan Struggles, also survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many special friends. Chapel service Sunday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to American Diabetes Assn. or . For information and condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 27, 2019
