Shirley Willens, nee Ellis, age 88; beloved wife for 57 years of the late Nathan; loving mother of Mitchell, Jennifer (Cary) Drazner, Jeremy, Kenneth (Debbie) and Matthew (Nancy) Willens; proud grandmother of Betsy (Gaston), Laney (Alan), Tara, Jason, Shane, Brent, Kayla, Haley, Joshua, Zachary, Emma, Emily, Sarah and Megan; great grandmother of Nathan; cherished sister of the late Esther (the late Dr. Harry) Slosberg, Bernice (the late Sam) Blitstein, the late Sylvia (the late Sol) Funtowitz, the late Ben (the late Ethel) Ellis, the late Sam (the late Sylvia) Ellis; dear sister in law of the late Bob (Roz) and the late Dr. Sam (Vila) Willens; adored aunt of many nieces and nephews. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service is private. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com