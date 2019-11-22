|
Shirley "Lee" Yates nee Warfield. Beloved wife for 67 years of the late Sol. Loving mother of Beryll "BJ" (Jay) Heiferman, Barbara (David) Slivnick and Beth Hunter. Adoring grandmother of Jeremy (Sarah) Slivnick and Elyssa Slivnick. Great-grandmother of Jack Slivnick.Service Sunday, 10:00 am at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road) Skokie. Interment Waldheim Jewish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the National Council of Jewish Women Chicago North Shore, 5 Revere Drive, Suite 200, Northbrook, IL 60062 www.ncjwcns.org and Hadassah Chicago North Shore, 60 Revere Drive, Suite 800 Northbrook, IL 60062 www.hadassah.org/cns would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 22, 2019