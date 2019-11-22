Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Yates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley "Lee" Yates

Add a Memory
Shirley "Lee" Yates Obituary
Shirley "Lee" Yates nee Warfield. Beloved wife for 67 years of the late Sol. Loving mother of Beryll "BJ" (Jay) Heiferman, Barbara (David) Slivnick and Beth Hunter. Adoring grandmother of Jeremy (Sarah) Slivnick and Elyssa Slivnick. Great-grandmother of Jack Slivnick.Service Sunday, 10:00 am at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road) Skokie. Interment Waldheim Jewish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the National Council of Jewish Women Chicago North Shore, 5 Revere Drive, Suite 200, Northbrook, IL 60062 www.ncjwcns.org and Hadassah Chicago North Shore, 60 Revere Drive, Suite 800 Northbrook, IL 60062 www.hadassah.org/cns would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now