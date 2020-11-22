Shiro F. Shiraga, 97, passed away at home on November 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Catherine (deceased) for 66 years; loving father of Carole Shiraga, Susan Shiraga, Sharon Shiraga (Bruce Waldman), Betsy Shiraga, and Katherine (Jason) Standiford; proud grandfather of Harrison Waldman, Samantha Waldman, Josh Standiford, and Gus Standiford. He will be missed by many relatives, co-workers, and friends. Shiro was born and raised in Gardena, California. During WW II, he and his family were incarcerated in the Rohwer War Relocation Center in Arkansas. He left Rohwer to serve in the US Army. After the war he attended the University of Wisconsin – Madison and graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering. Following graduation, he worked at Line Material and EZ Paintr in Milwaukee. In 1974 Shiro and Cathy moved to Northbrook, Illinois where he assumed the positions of President and CEO of TC Manufacturing. He worked there until his retirement. Shiro was an active member in the Japanese American Citizens League, National Japanese American Memorial Committee, Midwest Buddhist Temple, St. Francis Chamber of Commerce, and Kiwanis. An avid traveler, he reached his goal of visiting all seven continents. He enjoyed gardening and always cheered for his Green Bay Packers, insisting on wearing Packer attire everywhere he went, even though he resided in Bear country. He could never understand why his daughters thought he should own more than one pair of shoes or one coat, yet was extremely generous when it came to others. While Shiro had many accomplishments and earned numerous awards, he was most proud of being a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather. A memorial service will be held when it is once again safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Midwest Buddhist Temple, NorthShore Hospice, or a charity of your choosing.