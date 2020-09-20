1/
Sibilla (Jiby) Krisik
Sibilla (Jiby) Maria G. Konkoly Perkins Ratner Krisik, 77, of Las Vegas, NV (previously Highland Park, IL), passed away peacefully August 28, in the care of her loving son, John Charles Perkins Ratner; preceded in death by her mother, Erna Konkoly, and step-father, John Konkoly (MSG, US Army). Krisik, born in Vienna, Austria, moved to Italy, then Fort Sheridan, the Philippines, and Germany (where she married Col, US Army Ret, Charles Eli Perkins). Krisik came to Highland Park while Charles served in Vietnam. After they divorced, Krisik remarried W. Walter Ratner, owner of Salvage One. In 1977, she opened a psychic learning center. Later she owned Jiby's, a clothing store, and an art gallery before starting the 'What`s Up Today' radio program at WVVX-FM in 1984. A self-taught musician, Krisik published songs "With All My Heart, I Love You" and "Loving You Is Easy" leaving positive vibrations. Please light a candle.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Sep. 20 to Sep. 24, 2020.
