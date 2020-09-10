With great sorrow and profound loss, we announce the passing of Sidney Eder Morrison on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Son of Ruth and Gustave Morrison, he was born on July 9, 1934, in Chicago, Illinois. He attended Senn High School and graduated from Northwestern University and Northwestern University School of Law with Honors. He practiced law for more than 60 years, and, for most of his professional life, was the managing partner of the firms where he practiced. He was widely recognized among his colleagues as an expert in construction law, and in the areas of credit and finance. Sidney adhered to the highest standards of personal and professional integrity and valued these same qualities in others. His extraordinary legal mind, deep empathy and good judgement, matched with his keen sense of humor and affability turned clients into life-long friends. His relationships with his office colleagues went well beyond a job – he was friend and mentor, and could always be relied upon for guidance and support.
He read widely, loved history, politics, trains and music. He played the banjo, studied at the Old Town School of Folk Music and was well-known in the heyday of the Chicago folk scene in the 1970s. He also could be found savoring blue grass and enjoying a wide variety of tunes from classical to Christmas carols. His warm and open laughter brought so much joy to his friends and family throughout the years. In any situation, Sidney always found just the right story to capture the crux of a conversation or the issue at hand, and the end result brought both a laugh and a lesson.
Together for 32 years, he and his wife Nancy perfectly complemented one another's lives and shared a love and devotion filled with conversation and laughter. He will be dearly missed by his children, Barbara, Andrew (Karen), Leslie and Rob (Sofya), and grandchildren Adina, Sophie, Gabriel, Mordechai, Bennett, Anna, Mara, Emily, and Nicolette.
Due to COVID, the graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be live streamed, Friday 2:30 p.m. CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
. Under Recent Services, click on Sidney's photo and scroll down to Service Details to watch the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Wounded Warrior Project
, woundedwarriorproject.org
, Catholic Charities, www.catholiccharities.net
, or The Anti-Cruelty Society, www.anticruelty.org
. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.