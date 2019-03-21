|
Sidney Fred Granat. Beloved husband of Verna, née Greenfield. Loving father of Marla (John) Schimpf and Howard Granat. Cherished Papa of Rianna Weil, Justin (significant other Tatiana), and Chase Granat and great-grandpa of Olivia. Dear brother of Harriet (Howard) Bernstein and the late Gloria (the late Sol) Medville. Dear uncle, cousin and friend of many. Graveside services 12 Noon at Shalom Memorial Park, Rand Road and Rt 53, Arlington Heights, IL. In lieu of flowers, remembrances to The Longest Day: Mississippi Chapter, 232 Market Street, Flowood, 39232 would be appreciated. Arrangements by Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-Mitzvah (630-648-9824) or www.MITZVAHFUNERALS.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 21, 2019