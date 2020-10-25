1/1
Sidney G. Saltz
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sidney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sidney G. Saltz, born on June 15, 1937 to Ben and Dora Saltz in Chicago, IL, died peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Friday morning October 23rd. His love, kindness, and sense of humor will be missed and carried on by his wife Ann, three children, Elias (Sharon), Nathaniel (Megan), and Courtney (Kevin), and grandchildren Evan, Daniel, Nikolas, Lily, Whitaker, and Booker. Sidney graduated from Northwestern University and Yale Law School, and has remained a lifelong member of those communities, bound by deep friendships and shared intellectual pursuits. After law school, Sidney clerked for one year at the U.S. Court of Appeals in New York in 1961, joining Jenner & Block in Chicago as their 35th lawyer from 1962-1999, and continued his legal career until his death. Known for his kindness, intelligence, and integrity, Sidney freely shared his love of music, travel, literature, law, and the arts with those around him, mentoring, teaching, and inspiring. Sidney dedicated himself to charitable organizations working to make his passions available to children in the Chicago community. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donation in his memory be made to the Luminarts Cultural Foundation at 65 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60604, or the charity of their choice. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved