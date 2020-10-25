Sidney G. Saltz, born on June 15, 1937 to Ben and Dora Saltz in Chicago, IL, died peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Friday morning October 23rd. His love, kindness, and sense of humor will be missed and carried on by his wife Ann, three children, Elias (Sharon), Nathaniel (Megan), and Courtney (Kevin), and grandchildren Evan, Daniel, Nikolas, Lily, Whitaker, and Booker. Sidney graduated from Northwestern University and Yale Law School, and has remained a lifelong member of those communities, bound by deep friendships and shared intellectual pursuits. After law school, Sidney clerked for one year at the U.S. Court of Appeals in New York in 1961, joining Jenner & Block in Chicago as their 35th lawyer from 1962-1999, and continued his legal career until his death. Known for his kindness, intelligence, and integrity, Sidney freely shared his love of music, travel, literature, law, and the arts with those around him, mentoring, teaching, and inspiring. Sidney dedicated himself to charitable organizations working to make his passions available to children in the Chicago community. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donation in his memory be made to the Luminarts Cultural Foundation at 65 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60604, or the charity of their choice
. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com