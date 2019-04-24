|
|
Sidney Garland, 85, beloved husband of 56 years and best friend of Gayle, nee Bernard, loving father of Jody and Adam (Debby) Garland; proud Papa of Paige, Perri, Jordan and Alec; treasured brother of Barbara (Alexander) Polikoff; dear uncle and friend. Chapel Service 12:15 PM Thursday at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Rd, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Tree House Humane Society (www.treehouseanimals.org). For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019