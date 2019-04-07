Sidney Henry Bonser - P.Eng. passed away peacefully at his residence in Naples, FL on Sunday November 4, 2018, at the age of 93. Born December 18, 1924 in London, England, Sid first went to Canada during the British Commonwealth Air Training Plan as a Royal Air Force pilot (1941-46) during WWII.Sid made significant contributions to the growth of both UTLX (Union Tank Car Company) and Procor during his 30 years of dedication those companies. He joined Procor as vice president and general manager in 1964 and was named president later that year. In 1971, he was designated group vice president of TransUnion Corporation with responsibility for UTLX, Procor and several other companies. In 1972, Sid was named senior vice president of TransUnion and relocated to the United States. In 1981, he became executive vice president of The Marmon Group and was appointed the president of UTLX. Sid retired on April 1, 1994. He was an active member and pilot of the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum (where he kept his Harvard), and the Oakville Club where he kept his sailboat and played squash in Canada. He was one of the largest Canadian gun collectors of British shoulder arms, as well as an avid marksman, hunter, scuba diver, and skier. After moving to Lake Forest, IL in 1972 as Senior VP, he devoted his spare time to hunting at Halter Wildlife, and master carpentry skills, crafting fine furniture for all of his five children.After Sid retired he stayed in Lake Forest until 2016, when he moved to Naples, FL. Sid was predeceased by his loving wife Adelheidur (Heida) Maria Einarson, whom he met in Gimli, MB during the war. He will be sadly missed by his children: Marilyn (John) Fraser in Oxford, GA; Pamela (Tony) McDermott in Covington, GA; Valerie (Jock) Macrae in Oakville, ON; Reg (Cathy) Bonser in Antioch, IL; Grant (Cathy) Bonser in Naples, FL; his 16 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life is scheduled for Sunday April 14th between 1:00 pm and 4:00pm at the Hilton Garden Inn Lake Forest Mettawa26225 North Riverwoods BoulevardLake Forest IL 60045 Sid loved to fly"High Flight""Oh! I have slipped the surly bonds of Earth -Put out my hand, and touched the face of God." J.G. MaGee Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary