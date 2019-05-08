|
Sidney Maurice Paddor of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, born and raised in Chicago, IL died Monday May 6, 2019. Survived by Elizabeth Nelson and his beloved late wife Elayne (nee Levin) of 60 years. Loving father of Barry(Melissa), Robert(Carol) and Richard(Christopher), adored grandfather of Evan(Cindy), Brett(Marisol), Julie and May and adored great grandfather of Gianna, Penelope and Audrey and dear brother of the late Carl (Marilyn). Past President of Ravinia Green Country Club and Handicap Chairman and Veterans Advocate at Ballen Isles Country Club. Started a chain of women's clothing stores called Paddor's with his dear late cousin Harold (late Lorraine), in the 1950's. Adored by many friends in Palm Beach and Chicago. Funeral services will be held in Florida on Wednesday, and a shiva call will be held at the Robert Paddor residence, on Wednesday, May 8th, at 7pm for one-night only, at 819 Red Bud Lane in Wilmette. For further details contact Robert Paddor at 847-651-6640.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 8, 2019