Sidney Rubin, 94, beloved husband of Bette, nee Baker, for 67 wonderful years; loving father of Jeffrey (Marcia), Michael, Barry (Stacey) and David Rubin; cherished Papa of Dana (Scott) Randel and Emily, John, Tanner, Sloane, Jessica, Isabel and Lexi Rubin; adored Great Papa of Abe Randel; devoted son of the late Mollie and Oscar Rubin; dear brother of the late Jacob (Thelma) Rubin, Bernard (Betty) Rubin, Leo (Gert) Rubin, Sally (Sidney) Bernberg and Florence (Don) Marienthal; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many. Chapel service today, Friday, 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to City of Hope. For information and condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 17, 2019