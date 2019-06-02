Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Sidney Serota, age 94, of Boynton Beach, FL and formerly of Skokie; died peacefully at home on Thursday, May 30, 2019. In 1951 he met the love of his life, Irene, and shortly thereafter they married and remained husband and wife and best friends for over 67 years. Together they had 3 children, Jeffrey, Scott (Mary), and Ken (Rona). Sid was a proud grandfather and poppa to Steven (Jennifer), Amy (Nick) Parker, Daniel (Chloe), Charlie and Maddie and a great grandfather to Emma, Lily, Samuel, Drew, Ethan, Dean and Owen. Sidney was a veteran of World War II and received both a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star after being shot in action while saving other soldiers. He attended DePaul University College of Law and practiced law in Chicago as a sole practitioner for over 40 years. A beloved fixture in the Chicago courtrooms, Sid always dangled his trademark unlit cigar and shared his latest joke. He enjoyed his beloved Chicago Bears and Westerns from any era. He will be greatly missed. The family asks that donations be made in his honor to the Decalogue Society of Lawyers Foundation at Decaloguesociety.org/donations. Graveside services will be private. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019
