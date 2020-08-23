1/
Sidney W. Bordelon
Sidney W. Bordelon passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020 at the age of 89. Sid or "Sonny" was the oldest of 3 sons born to Sallie and Sidney J. Bordelon. While enlisted in the Air Force and stationed in Germany, Sid met his future wife Leni. They wed in Canada and settled in Louisiana. Sid was the first of his family to graduate from college and went on to have a long and successful career in newspaper advertising. He and Leni raised two children and are blessed with 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Sid was a caring and devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, and above all kind and generous beyond imagination. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, daughter, son, their families and a brother. A memorial service will be arranged for family and close friends.

Dad, Grandpa, Sid... we all love and miss you!


Published in Chicago Tribune from Aug. 23 to Aug. 30, 2020.
August 22, 2020
I was so sorry to hear about Sid. I lived just down the street from Sid and Leni. He was a genuinely nice person, and I always enjoyed speaking with him. My sincerest condolences go to Leni and the rest of his family.

Larry Z.
Larry
Neighbor
