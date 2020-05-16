It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sidney Visser of COVID-19 on May 9, 2020 in Chicago. Sidney was pre-deceased by his parents Alberta and Richard Visser of Hudsonville, Michigan.



Sidney was a truly remarkable person who touched the lives of so many people. As an organist at Hillcrest CRC he rocked the pews and the pipes. As a Special Ed teacher in Chicago he won teacher of the year award impacting the lives of his students and ensuring they felt extraordinary and equal. As a son, brother, uncle, and partner, he made us all feel special and kept us laughing every moment. He was such a joy and will be missed by his family: John and Elizabeth Visser, Richard and Penny Visser, Marcia Visser and Robert Beutel, and Charles Garner. His nine nephews and nieces will remember his gift of laughter and his ability to create music.



A special thanks to Charles (Jackie) who was his friend and advocate for so many years.



Sidney did not want a funeral, but we will celebrate his life every day. To leave a message of condolence or a memory of Sidney, please email Marcia at mbv@bell.net.





